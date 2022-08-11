Allen Capital Group LLC Increases Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Allen Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 532,822 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,730 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF comprises 5.3% of Allen Capital Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Allen Capital Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $28,309,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Truefg LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Truefg LLC now owns 34,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,813,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 126.4% during the 1st quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 422,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,452,000 after acquiring an additional 235,908 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 28.2% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 48,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,589,000 after purchasing an additional 10,726 shares during the last quarter. Vickerman Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Vickerman Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 62,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,035,000 after purchasing an additional 5,268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wayfinding Financial LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. Wayfinding Financial LLC now owns 25,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,212,000 after purchasing an additional 4,486 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

NYSEARCA:SPLG traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $49.66. 36,684 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,684,395. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $42.78 and a one year high of $56.44. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.09.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPLG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.