Allen Capital Group LLC Sells 255 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT)

Allen Capital Group LLC lessened its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,090 shares of the company’s stock after selling 255 shares during the quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC owned about 0.10% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF worth $2,339,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Analysts LLC raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 8,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,883,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 2,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $801,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Kalos Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Kalos Management Inc. now owns 717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,384,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hilltop Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 1,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA RYT traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $276.78. 506 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 88,952. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF has a twelve month low of $227.97 and a twelve month high of $327.81. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $251.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $266.79.

