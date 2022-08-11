Allen Capital Group LLC Sells 3,910 Shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Allen Capital Group LLC cut its holdings in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) by 47.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,415 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 3,910 shares during the period. Allen Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $605,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 38.9% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,311,337 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $357,129,000 after purchasing an additional 927,878 shares during the period. THRC Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $86,532,000. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,173,356 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,205,046,000 after purchasing an additional 607,766 shares during the period. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $70,597,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 990.8% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 505,677 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $54,537,000 after purchasing an additional 459,318 shares during the period. 89.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Diamondback Energy alerts:

Diamondback Energy Stock Performance

Shares of FANG traded up $5.00 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $131.04. The stock had a trading volume of 56,014 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,311,189. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $126.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $131.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.89, a PEG ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 2.12. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.93 and a fifty-two week high of $162.24.

Diamondback Energy Increases Dividend

Diamondback Energy ( NASDAQ:FANG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The oil and natural gas company reported $7.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.66 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.44 billion. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 42.23% and a return on equity of 25.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.40 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 25.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $3.05 per share. This is a positive change from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 15th. This represents a $12.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.31%. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.09%.

Diamondback Energy declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Monday, August 1st that authorizes the company to buyback $4.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the oil and natural gas company to reacquire up to 17.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FANG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $152.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $233.00 to $224.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $180.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $196.00 to $191.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Diamondback Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.42.

Insider Transactions at Diamondback Energy

In related news, CFO Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $960,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 61,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,813,440. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $960,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 61,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,813,440. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Travis D. Stice sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.01, for a total transaction of $4,500,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 428,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,278,834.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 44,500 shares of company stock valued at $6,740,850 over the last 90 days. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Diamondback Energy

(Get Rating)

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Diamondback Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diamondback Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.