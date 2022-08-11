Allen Capital Group LLC Sells 6,299 Shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOL)

Allen Capital Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOL – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 575,603 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,299 shares during the period. abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF comprises approximately 2.0% of Allen Capital Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Allen Capital Group LLC owned 0.39% of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF worth $10,695,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $84,000. Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. bought a new stake in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $168,000. Hedges Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $176,000. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $176,000.

abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:SGOL remained flat at $17.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 13,319 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,974,202. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $17.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.80. abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF has a one year low of $16.25 and a one year high of $19.86.

