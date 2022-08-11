Alley Investment Management Company LLC Buys New Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Alley Investment Management Company LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 90,047 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $4,154,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VWO. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,265,000. Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 55.6% during the 1st quarter. Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC now owns 208,075 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,599,000 after purchasing an additional 74,375 shares during the last quarter. Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 59.0% during the 1st quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC now owns 38,194 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,762,000 after purchasing an additional 14,180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peninsula Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Peninsula Wealth LLC now owns 456,650 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $21,065,000 after purchasing an additional 5,579 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VWO traded up $0.51 during trading on Thursday, hitting $42.41. 222,193 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,425,508. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $39.57 and a fifty-two week high of $53.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $41.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.29.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

