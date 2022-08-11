Alley Investment Management Company LLC Buys Shares of 114,858 AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Alley Investment Management Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 114,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,620,000. AbbVie makes up 3.1% of Alley Investment Management Company LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Intelligent Financial Strategies purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in AbbVie in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.03% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ABBV traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $141.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 44,668 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,060,622. AbbVie Inc. has a 1-year low of $105.56 and a 1-year high of $175.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $249.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $147.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $150.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.84.

AbbVie Announces Dividend

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $3.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.42 by $0.09. AbbVie had a net margin of 22.03% and a return on equity of 158.41%. The firm had revenue of $14.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.64 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.11 earnings per share. AbbVie’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $1.41 per share. This represents a $5.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 14th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.89%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ABBV has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Atlantic Securities decreased their target price on shares of AbbVie from $178.00 to $162.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 1st. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of AbbVie from $154.00 to $146.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of AbbVie from $191.00 to $188.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 1st. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of AbbVie from $161.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of AbbVie from $160.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AbbVie has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.63.

Insider Buying and Selling at AbbVie

In other news, EVP Henry O. Gosebruch sold 83,960 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $13,013,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,576,565. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Vice Chairman Michael Severino sold 100,000 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.45, for a total value of $15,445,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 152,103 shares in the company, valued at $23,492,308.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Henry O. Gosebruch sold 83,960 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $13,013,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,623 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,576,565. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 263,761 shares of company stock worth $40,500,771 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Profile

(Get Rating)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

Further Reading

