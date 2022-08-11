Alley Investment Management Company LLC Invests $242,000 in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Alley Investment Management Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,055 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EW. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 44,634 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,782,000 after purchasing an additional 1,532 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 39,254 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,085,000 after buying an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 82,591 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $10,700,000 after buying an additional 678 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 223,163 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $28,902,000 after acquiring an additional 32,539 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC raised its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 36.6% during the 4th quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 10,609 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,374,000 after acquiring an additional 2,841 shares in the last quarter. 82.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on EW shares. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $140.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $140.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $128.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $126.19.

In other news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 19,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.96, for a total value of $1,728,330.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 157,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,683,416.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Daveen Chopra sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.31, for a total value of $98,310.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 19,911 shares in the company, valued at $1,957,450.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 19,875 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.96, for a total transaction of $1,728,330.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 157,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,683,416.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 81,062 shares of company stock worth $7,656,531 over the last three months. 1.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:EW traded up $1.27 during trading on Thursday, reaching $105.13. 13,958 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,508,013. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.37 and a quick ratio of 2.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.17 billion, a PE ratio of 44.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $105.12. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 12-month low of $85.58 and a 12-month high of $131.73.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.01). Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 24.77% and a net margin of 27.18%. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.51 EPS for the current year.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

