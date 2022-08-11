Alley Investment Management Company LLC Makes New $10.17 Million Investment in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Alley Investment Management Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 108,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,166,000. Philip Morris International makes up approximately 1.7% of Alley Investment Management Company LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PM. Bivin & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Philip Morris International during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the first quarter valued at $28,000. American National Bank increased its position in Philip Morris International by 89.1% in the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Philip Morris International in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Philip Morris International in the first quarter worth about $37,000. 74.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on PM. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Philip Morris International from $107.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Philip Morris International from $104.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Bank of America boosted their price target on Philip Morris International from $107.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Sunday, April 24th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $110.33.

Philip Morris International Price Performance

Shares of PM stock traded up $1.09 on Thursday, hitting $99.22. 27,413 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,743,499. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12 month low of $85.64 and a 12 month high of $112.48. The stock has a market cap of $153.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a 50 day moving average of $98.12 and a 200 day moving average of $100.03.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.22. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 115.36% and a net margin of 11.05%. The business had revenue of $7.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.57 EPS. Philip Morris International’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Philip Morris International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st were paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.04%. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is 85.91%.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products that are sold in markets outside the United States.

