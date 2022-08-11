Alley Investment Management Company LLC Makes New $11.69 Million Investment in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Alley Investment Management Company LLC acquired a new position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 39,840 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $11,686,000. Danaher accounts for about 1.9% of Alley Investment Management Company LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Danaher in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Danaher in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Lee Financial Co purchased a new position in shares of Danaher in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Danaher in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Danaher in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors own 78.42% of the company’s stock.

In other Danaher news, Director Walter G. Lohr sold 3,906 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.84, for a total value of $1,069,619.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,317,571.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.13, for a total value of $3,253,560.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,171,529.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Walter G. Lohr sold 3,906 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.84, for a total transaction of $1,069,619.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,115 shares in the company, valued at $3,317,571.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

DHR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Danaher from $319.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Danaher from $345.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Danaher from $297.00 to $323.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Danaher in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Danaher to $340.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Danaher currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $328.58.

Shares of DHR traded up $2.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $293.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,594 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,257,740. The stock has a market cap of $213.31 billion, a PE ratio of 34.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Danaher Co. has a 52 week low of $233.71 and a 52 week high of $333.96. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $262.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $268.26.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.41. Danaher had a net margin of 20.61% and a return on equity of 18.57%. The company had revenue of $7.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 10.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

