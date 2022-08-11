Alley Investment Management Company LLC Makes New $5.10 Million Investment in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Alley Investment Management Company LLC purchased a new position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 58,988 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,096,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PSX. Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new position in Phillips 66 in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. First Community Trust NA boosted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 60.6% during the 1st quarter. First Community Trust NA now owns 334 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Phillips 66 during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Accel Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 127.4% during the 1st quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 357 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norwood Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Phillips 66 during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 64.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Robert A. Herman sold 47,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.82, for a total transaction of $4,853,104.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 64,106 shares in the company, valued at $6,591,378.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Robert A. Herman sold 47,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.82, for a total transaction of $4,853,104.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 64,106 shares in the company, valued at $6,591,378.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Paula Ann Johnson sold 44,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.91, for a total value of $4,868,277.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 102,489 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,162,076.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 297,700 shares of company stock worth $32,327,782. Company insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Phillips 66 Trading Up 1.8 %

A number of research analysts have recently commented on PSX shares. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Phillips 66 from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Phillips 66 in a research report on Monday, June 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $132.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Phillips 66 from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Phillips 66 from $114.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Phillips 66 to $122.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Phillips 66 currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.29.

PSX stock traded up $1.53 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $87.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 39,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,916,594. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.28. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.93. Phillips 66 has a 1 year low of $63.19 and a 1 year high of $111.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.38, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.41.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $6.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.92 by $0.85. The business had revenue of $49.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.93 billion. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 29.60% and a net margin of 3.59%. The business’s revenue was up 76.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post 16.15 EPS for the current year.

Phillips 66 Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.97 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.45%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.42%.

About Phillips 66

(Get Rating)

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

Featured Articles

