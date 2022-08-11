Alley Investment Management Company LLC Makes New Investment in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Alley Investment Management Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWMGet Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 7,285 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,495,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Outfitter Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Norwood Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Peoples Financial Services CORP. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Nauset Wealth Management. LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the first quarter valued at $35,000.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Price Performance

Shares of IWM stock traded up $2.90 on Thursday, hitting $198.52. The stock had a trading volume of 866,976 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,253,032. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $177.96 and its 200-day moving average is $189.37. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52-week low of $162.78 and a 52-week high of $244.46.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

