Alley Investment Management Company LLC Makes New Investment in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Alley Investment Management Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 7,285 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,495,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Outfitter Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Norwood Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Peoples Financial Services CORP. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Nauset Wealth Management. LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the first quarter valued at $35,000.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Price Performance

Shares of IWM stock traded up $2.90 on Thursday, hitting $198.52. The stock had a trading volume of 866,976 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,253,032. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $177.96 and its 200-day moving average is $189.37. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52-week low of $162.78 and a 52-week high of $244.46.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

