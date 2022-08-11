Alley Investment Management Company LLC Makes New Investment in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Alley Investment Management Company LLC bought a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 5,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $700,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Rice Partnership LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Addison Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 161.6% in the 1st quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. Finally, Aspire Wealth Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Price Performance

Shares of DVY stock traded up $1.41 on Thursday, hitting $125.33. The stock had a trading volume of 4,674 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,222,153. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $112.29 and a 1 year high of $133.33. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $119.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $123.82.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares Select Dividend ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th were issued a dividend of $0.867 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $3.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

