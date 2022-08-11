Alley Investment Management Company LLC Makes New Investment in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Alley Investment Management Company LLC purchased a new position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 2,000 shares of the CRM provider’s stock, valued at approximately $425,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Salesforce in the fourth quarter worth about $399,000. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Salesforce by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,133 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its holdings in Salesforce by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 170,612 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $36,224,000 after purchasing an additional 17,441 shares during the period. Addison Capital Co grew its position in shares of Salesforce by 37.4% during the 1st quarter. Addison Capital Co now owns 2,905 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $617,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peterson Wealth Services increased its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 16.9% in the first quarter. Peterson Wealth Services now owns 8,846 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,878,000 after purchasing an additional 1,279 shares during the period. 77.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE CRM traded down $0.62 on Thursday, hitting $187.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 71,046 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,683,309. The firm has a market cap of $187.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 183.12, a PEG ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 1.08. Salesforce, Inc. has a 52-week low of $154.55 and a 52-week high of $311.75. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $176.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $188.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 31st. The CRM provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $7.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.38 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 3.92% and a net margin of 3.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CRM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Salesforce from $316.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Salesforce from $300.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $285.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Salesforce from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Roth Capital raised shares of Salesforce from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $242.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $270.51.

In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.36, for a total value of $378,028.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,926,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,754,277,360. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.36, for a total value of $378,028.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,926,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,754,277,360. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CRO Gavin Patterson sold 1,273 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.43, for a total value of $216,957.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 16,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,771,703.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 77,749 shares of company stock valued at $13,415,955. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

