Alley Investment Management Company LLC Purchases Shares of 73,911 Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Alley Investment Management Company LLC bought a new position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 73,911 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,200,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MDT. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its holdings in Medtronic by 286.5% during the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 681,324 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $70,483,000 after purchasing an additional 505,059 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in Medtronic by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 8,163 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $844,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the period. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC boosted its position in Medtronic by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 2,300 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Stack Financial Management Inc boosted its position in Medtronic by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Stack Financial Management Inc now owns 97,723 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $10,109,000 after buying an additional 995 shares during the period. Finally, Mattern Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Medtronic by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 53,594 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $5,544,000 after buying an additional 2,045 shares during the period. 80.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on MDT. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Medtronic to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Medtronic from $114.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $125.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Medtronic has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $117.13.

Medtronic Stock Up 0.3 %

Medtronic stock traded up $0.25 during trading on Thursday, reaching $94.42. The stock had a trading volume of 122,824 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,445,880. Medtronic plc has a 52-week low of $86.70 and a 52-week high of $135.89. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $91.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market cap of $126.67 billion, a PE ratio of 25.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.75.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $8.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.43 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 15.90% and a return on equity of 14.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.50 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.56 EPS for the current year.

Medtronic Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 24th were issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 23rd. This is a positive change from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.92%.

About Medtronic

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

See Also

