Alley Investment Management Company LLC Takes $6.67 Million Position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Alley Investment Management Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 31,846 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,669,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Alphasimplex Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 33.6% during the 1st quarter. Alphasimplex Group LLC now owns 1,524 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. RKL Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. RKL Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,787 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,421,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 110.2% in the 1st quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,880 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $603,000 after acquiring an additional 1,510 shares during the period. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. grew its position in Illinois Tool Works by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 1,326 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, LWM Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Illinois Tool Works by 34.9% during the 1st quarter. LWM Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,884 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.03% of the company’s stock.

ITW traded up $2.05 during trading on Thursday, reaching $215.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,176 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,009,747. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $191.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $204.69. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 1 year low of $173.52 and a 1 year high of $249.81. The company has a market cap of $66.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.32, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.11.

Illinois Tool Works ( NYSE:ITW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.98 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 17.44% and a return on equity of 75.41%. The business’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.10 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $5.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. This is an increase from Illinois Tool Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.22. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.89%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ITW. Barclays cut their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $180.00 to $167.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Citigroup increased their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $191.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $225.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $180.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $255.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $204.00.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

