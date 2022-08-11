Alliance Global Partners Trims Village Farms International (NASDAQ:VFF) Target Price to $6.00

Village Farms International (NASDAQ:VFF – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by equities researchers at Alliance Global Partners from $10.00 to $6.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Alliance Global Partners’ price objective points to a potential upside of 98.68% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on VFF. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Village Farms International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $5.00 to $3.00 in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James dropped their target price on Village Farms International from $14.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $11.38.

Village Farms International stock traded up $0.13 during trading on Thursday, reaching $3.02. The company had a trading volume of 5,113 shares, compared to its average volume of 778,065. The firm has a market capitalization of $267.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.82 and a beta of 2.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 2.38. Village Farms International has a 12-month low of $2.52 and a 12-month high of $9.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.02.

Village Farms International ( NASDAQ:VFF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.06). Village Farms International had a negative net margin of 13.49% and a negative return on equity of 2.62%. The company had revenue of $70.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.07) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Village Farms International will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cibc World Market Inc. acquired a new stake in Village Farms International in the second quarter worth about $31,000. KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Village Farms International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Village Farms International by 65.2% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 15,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its position in shares of Village Farms International by 46.7% during the 4th quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 8,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 2,613 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new position in shares of Village Farms International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. 30.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Village Farms International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes greenhouse-grown tomatoes, bell peppers, and cucumbers in North America. It operates through four segments: Produce, Cannabis-Canada, Cannabis-U.S., and Energy. The company also owns and operates a power plant that generates and sells electricity, and provides thermal heat to British Columbia Hydro and Power Authority; produces and supplies cannabis products to other licensed providers and provincial governments in Canada and internationally; and develops and sells cannabinoid-based health and wellness products, including ingestible, edibles, and topical applications.

