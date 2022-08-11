Alliance Global Partners Trims Village Farms International (NASDAQ:VFF) Target Price to $6.00

Posted by on Aug 11th, 2022

Village Farms International (NASDAQ:VFFGet Rating) had its price target dropped by equities researchers at Alliance Global Partners from $10.00 to $6.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Alliance Global Partners’ price objective points to a potential upside of 98.68% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on VFF. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Village Farms International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $5.00 to $3.00 in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James dropped their target price on Village Farms International from $14.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $11.38.

Village Farms International Trading Up 4.5 %

Village Farms International stock traded up $0.13 during trading on Thursday, reaching $3.02. The company had a trading volume of 5,113 shares, compared to its average volume of 778,065. The firm has a market capitalization of $267.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.82 and a beta of 2.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 2.38. Village Farms International has a 12-month low of $2.52 and a 12-month high of $9.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.02.

Village Farms International (NASDAQ:VFFGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.06). Village Farms International had a negative net margin of 13.49% and a negative return on equity of 2.62%. The company had revenue of $70.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.07) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Village Farms International will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Village Farms International

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cibc World Market Inc. acquired a new stake in Village Farms International in the second quarter worth about $31,000. KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Village Farms International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Village Farms International by 65.2% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 15,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its position in shares of Village Farms International by 46.7% during the 4th quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 8,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 2,613 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new position in shares of Village Farms International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. 30.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Village Farms International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Village Farms International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes greenhouse-grown tomatoes, bell peppers, and cucumbers in North America. It operates through four segments: Produce, Cannabis-Canada, Cannabis-U.S., and Energy. The company also owns and operates a power plant that generates and sells electricity, and provides thermal heat to British Columbia Hydro and Power Authority; produces and supplies cannabis products to other licensed providers and provincial governments in Canada and internationally; and develops and sells cannabinoid-based health and wellness products, including ingestible, edibles, and topical applications.

Further Reading

The Fly logo

Analyst Recommendations for Village Farms International (NASDAQ:VFF)

Receive News & Ratings for Village Farms International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Village Farms International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.