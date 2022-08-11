AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB) Shares Sold by Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.

Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. reduced its stake in AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB – Get Rating) by 41.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,183 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 2,917 shares during the period. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.’s holdings in AllianceBernstein were worth $197,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in AllianceBernstein by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 34,544 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,687,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC grew its position in AllianceBernstein by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,029 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $392,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. increased its holdings in shares of AllianceBernstein by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 4,944 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of AllianceBernstein by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,967 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sax Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of AllianceBernstein by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,253 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $647,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. 13.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AB stock opened at $44.14 on Thursday. AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. has a one year low of $35.20 and a one year high of $57.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $42.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion, a PE ratio of 11.87 and a beta of 1.30.

AllianceBernstein ( NYSE:AB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The asset manager reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71. AllianceBernstein had a return on equity of 24.10% and a net margin of 8.30%. The company had revenue of $971.40 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.91 EPS. AllianceBernstein’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 8th will be issued a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 5th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.43%. AllianceBernstein’s dividend payout ratio is 76.34%.

Insider Transactions at AllianceBernstein

In other AllianceBernstein news, Director Charles G.T. Stonehill sold 1,400 shares of AllianceBernstein stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.61, for a total transaction of $56,854.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $808,707.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AllianceBernstein Profile

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. is publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides research services to its clients. It provides its services to investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, banks and thrift institutions, trusts, estates, government agencies, charitable organizations, individuals, corporations, and other business entities.

