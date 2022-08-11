Alliant Energy (NYSE:LNT) Shares Up 1.3%

Alliant Energy Co. (NYSE:LNT – Get Rating) shares shot up 1.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $61.94 and last traded at $61.85. 1,326,734 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 7% from the average session volume of 1,427,703 shares. The stock had previously closed at $61.05.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Alliant Energy from $68.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th.

Alliant Energy Trading Down 0.6 %

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $58.65.

Alliant Energy Company Profile

Alliant Energy ( NYSE:LNT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $943.00 million for the quarter.

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services. It operates through three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

