Allianz SE Forecasted to Earn FY2022 Earnings of $1.61 Per Share (OTCMKTS:ALIZY)

Allianz SE (OTCMKTS:ALIZY – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Allianz in a report issued on Monday, August 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Kett now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.61 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.69. The consensus estimate for Allianz’s current full-year earnings is $1.74 per share.
Allianz (OTCMKTS:ALIZY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Allianz had a net margin of 2.65% and a return on equity of 4.62%. The company had revenue of $29.06 billion during the quarter.
Allianz Trading Up 1.2 %
OTCMKTS:ALIZY opened at $18.36 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.70 and a 200 day moving average of $21.58. Allianz has a 52 week low of $16.72 and a 52 week high of $26.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.07.
About Allianz
Allianz SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides property-casualty insurance, life/health insurance, and asset management products and services worldwide. The company's Property-Casualty segment offers various insurance products, including motor liability and own damage, accident, general liability, fire and property, legal expense, credit, and travel to private and corporate customers.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Allianz (ALIZY)
- The 2 Dow Stocks with Decade-Long Win Streaks on the Line
- Could Rite Aid Be an Acquisition Target, Again?
- The How And Why of Investing in Oil Stocks
- The How and Why of Investing in Gold Stocks
- Workhorse Group Is Ready To Get Back On The Horse
Receive News & Ratings for Allianz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allianz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.