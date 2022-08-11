Allianz SE Forecasted to Earn FY2022 Earnings of $1.61 Per Share (OTCMKTS:ALIZY)

Allianz SE (OTCMKTS:ALIZY – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Allianz in a report issued on Monday, August 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Kett now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.61 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.69. The consensus estimate for Allianz’s current full-year earnings is $1.74 per share.

Allianz (OTCMKTS:ALIZY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Allianz had a net margin of 2.65% and a return on equity of 4.62%. The company had revenue of $29.06 billion during the quarter.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on ALIZY. Citigroup lowered shares of Allianz from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Allianz from €255.00 ($260.20) to €260.00 ($265.31) in a research report on Sunday, May 15th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Allianz from €230.00 ($234.69) to €225.00 ($229.59) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Allianz in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Allianz from €250.00 ($255.10) to €245.00 ($250.00) in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Allianz has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $245.00.

OTCMKTS:ALIZY opened at $18.36 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.70 and a 200 day moving average of $21.58. Allianz has a 52 week low of $16.72 and a 52 week high of $26.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.07.

About Allianz

Allianz SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides property-casualty insurance, life/health insurance, and asset management products and services worldwide. The company's Property-Casualty segment offers various insurance products, including motor liability and own damage, accident, general liability, fire and property, legal expense, credit, and travel to private and corporate customers.

