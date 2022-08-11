Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO) Given New $35.00 Price Target at Oppenheimer

Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Oppenheimer from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Allogene Therapeutics’ Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.73) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.74) EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.69) EPS.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on ALLO. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Allogene Therapeutics from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $32.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Raymond James lowered shares of Allogene Therapeutics from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. They issued a neutral rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Allogene Therapeutics currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $27.75.

Allogene Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of ALLO stock traded up $0.69 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $16.89. 27,312 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,568,140. Allogene Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $6.43 and a fifty-two week high of $27.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.02. The company has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.40 and a beta of 0.56.

Insider Transactions at Allogene Therapeutics

Allogene Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:ALLO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.09. Allogene Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 124,571.27% and a negative return on equity of 33.67%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.53) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Allogene Therapeutics will post -2.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Owen N. Witte sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.76, for a total transaction of $117,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 233,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,743,266.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CMO Rafael Amado sold 11,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.40, for a total value of $85,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 546,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,042,301.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Owen N. Witte sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.76, for a total transaction of $117,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 233,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,743,266.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,500 shares of company stock valued at $271,880 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 26.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in Allogene Therapeutics by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 252,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,767,000 after purchasing an additional 36,378 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Allogene Therapeutics by 68.8% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 238,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,553,000 after acquiring an additional 97,060 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in Allogene Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $2,979,000. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new stake in Allogene Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $1,628,000. Finally, Navalign LLC lifted its stake in Allogene Therapeutics by 15.3% in the first quarter. Navalign LLC now owns 74,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $623,000 after acquiring an additional 9,843 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.33% of the company’s stock.

Allogene Therapeutics Company Profile

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, develops and commercializes genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. It develops, manufactures, and commercializes UCART19, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T cell product candidate for the treatment of pediatric and adult patients with R/R CD19 positive B-cell ALL.

Further Reading

