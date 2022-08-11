AlloVir (NASDAQ:ALVR) Shares Up 14%

AlloVir, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALVR – Get Rating) shares shot up 14% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $8.25 and last traded at $8.00. 8,869 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 607,216 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.02.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ALVR. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of AlloVir from $55.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of AlloVir from $30.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th.

AlloVir Trading Up 7.6 %

The company has a market capitalization of $563.27 million, a P/E ratio of -2.85 and a beta of 1.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.96.

Insider Activity

AlloVir ( NASDAQ:ALVR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $0.04. Analysts anticipate that AlloVir, Inc. will post -2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Diana Brainard sold 29,135 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.33, for a total value of $126,154.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 492,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,131,074.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other AlloVir news, CEO Diana Brainard sold 29,135 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.33, for a total transaction of $126,154.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 492,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,131,074.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Beek Jeroen B. Van sold 15,262 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.40, for a total value of $67,152.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 389,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,713,914.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 50,571 shares of company stock valued at $225,167. 54.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AlloVir

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in AlloVir during the 1st quarter valued at $69,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AlloVir during the second quarter worth $49,000. GMT Capital Corp lifted its holdings in shares of AlloVir by 66.2% during the second quarter. GMT Capital Corp now owns 1,891,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,376,000 after buying an additional 753,100 shares in the last quarter. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE acquired a new stake in shares of AlloVir during the second quarter worth $292,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AlloVir during the second quarter worth $85,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.73% of the company’s stock.

About AlloVir

Allovir, Inc, a clinical-stage cell therapy company, engages in the research and development of allogeneic, off-the-shelf multi-virus specific T cell (VST) therapies to prevent and treat devastating viral-associated diseases. The company's lead product is posoleucel, an allogeneic, off-the-shelf VST therapy, to treat BK virus, cytomegalovirus, adenovirus, Epstein-Barr virus, human herpesvirus 6, and JC virus.

Further Reading

