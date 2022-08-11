ALLY (ALY) Market Capitalization Achieves $1.61 Million

ALLY (ALY) traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on August 11th. One ALLY coin can now be purchased for about $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ALLY has a market cap of $1.61 million and approximately $13,143.00 worth of ALLY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, ALLY has traded up 3.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24,367.26 or 0.99990000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004103 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004101 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00003823 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004114 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002099 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.02 or 0.00037002 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $31.43 or 0.00128969 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.24 or 0.00066647 BTC.

ALLY Coin Profile

ALY is a coin. It was first traded on September 19th, 2019. ALLY’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,300,000,000 coins. ALLY’s official Twitter account is @getally_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ALLY is getally.io.

ALLY Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ally is focused on providing users the most secure and decentralized online communication solution. With private P2P chats, group chats, broadcast channels, ephemeral messaging, and crypto transfers, Ally offers a multitude of features to ensure users have the richest experience possible. As the first dApp built on Skrumble Network’s public blockchain, Ally is primed to be the go-to communication application for managing crypto communities, discussing sensitive political matters, and exploring a variety of fun and engaging topics. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ALLY directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ALLY should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ALLY using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

