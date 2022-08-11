Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The semiconductor company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.09, Briefing.com reports. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor had a return on equity of 15.07% and a net margin of 60.14%. The firm had revenue of $193.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $190.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Price Performance

NASDAQ AOSL traded up $3.99 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $41.80. The company had a trading volume of 42,175 shares, compared to its average volume of 290,779. The company has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 2.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $36.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.04. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor has a twelve month low of $24.32 and a twelve month high of $69.99.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alpha and Omega Semiconductor

In other Alpha and Omega Semiconductor news, Director Michael J. Salameh sold 10,000 shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $400,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 48,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,937,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Bing Xue sold 1,492 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.38, for a total transaction of $51,294.96. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 63,408 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,179,967.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael J. Salameh sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $400,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 48,425 shares in the company, valued at $1,937,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,973 shares of company stock valued at $580,227 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 19.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alpha and Omega Semiconductor

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AOSL. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 78,082 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,268,000 after acquiring an additional 1,374 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor during the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor during the 1st quarter valued at $203,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,460,977 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $79,842,000 after buying an additional 7,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. purchased a new stake in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor during the 1st quarter valued at $845,000. 60.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on AOSL shares. Benchmark cut their target price on Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com downgraded Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. B. Riley raised their price target on Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $42.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Company Profile

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited designs, develops, and supplies power semiconductor products for computing, consumer electronics, communication, and industrial applications in Hong Kong, China, South Korea, the United States, and internationally. It offers power discrete products, including metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors (MOSFET), SRFETs, XSFET, electrostatic discharge, protected MOSFETs, high and mid-voltage MOSFETs, and insulated gate bipolar transistors for use in smart phone chargers, battery packs, notebooks, desktop and servers, data centers, base stations, graphics card, game boxes, TVs, AC adapters, power supplies, motor control, power tools, e-vehicles, white goods and industrial motor drives, UPS systems, solar inverters, and industrial welding.

