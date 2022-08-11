Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL) Given New $60.00 Price Target at Benchmark

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by equities research analysts at Benchmark from $70.00 to $60.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Benchmark’s price objective points to a potential upside of 58.69% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, B. Riley downgraded shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $42.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 15th.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Stock Up 6.1 %

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor stock opened at $37.81 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 2.50. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor has a twelve month low of $24.32 and a twelve month high of $69.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a 50 day moving average of $36.71 and a 200-day moving average of $44.04.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor ( NASDAQ:AOSL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The semiconductor company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.09. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor had a net margin of 60.14% and a return on equity of 15.07%. The business had revenue of $193.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Alpha and Omega Semiconductor will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Alpha and Omega Semiconductor news, EVP Bing Xue sold 1,492 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.57, for a total transaction of $57,546.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 64,900 shares in the company, valued at $2,503,193. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Michael J. Salameh sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $400,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 48,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,937,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Bing Xue sold 1,492 shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.57, for a total transaction of $57,546.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 64,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,503,193. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,973 shares of company stock worth $580,227 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 19.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alpha and Omega Semiconductor

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 23,819 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,442,000 after buying an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 7.1% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 4,285 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 7.9% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 6,152 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor in the first quarter worth $27,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 72.6% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,434 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 603 shares during the last quarter. 60.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Company Profile

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited designs, develops, and supplies power semiconductor products for computing, consumer electronics, communication, and industrial applications in Hong Kong, China, South Korea, the United States, and internationally. It offers power discrete products, including metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors (MOSFET), SRFETs, XSFET, electrostatic discharge, protected MOSFETs, high and mid-voltage MOSFETs, and insulated gate bipolar transistors for use in smart phone chargers, battery packs, notebooks, desktop and servers, data centers, base stations, graphics card, game boxes, TVs, AC adapters, power supplies, motor control, power tools, e-vehicles, white goods and industrial motor drives, UPS systems, solar inverters, and industrial welding.

See Also

