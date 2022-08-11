Alpha Partners Technology Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:APTM) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Alpha Partners Technology Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:APTM – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a drop of 62.5% from the July 15th total of 4,800 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 21,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alpha Partners Technology Merger

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in Alpha Partners Technology Merger during the 2nd quarter worth $991,000. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new stake in Alpha Partners Technology Merger during the 2nd quarter worth $558,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in Alpha Partners Technology Merger during the 1st quarter worth $1,087,000. Taconic Capital Advisors LP grew its position in Alpha Partners Technology Merger by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. Taconic Capital Advisors LP now owns 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,690,000 after acquiring an additional 250,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Alpha Partners Technology Merger by 733.4% during the 1st quarter. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. now owns 130,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,269,000 after buying an additional 115,232 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.03% of the company’s stock.

Alpha Partners Technology Merger Stock Performance

Shares of APTM stock opened at $9.74 on Thursday. Alpha Partners Technology Merger has a twelve month low of $9.55 and a twelve month high of $9.92. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.68.

Alpha Partners Technology Merger Company Profile

Alpha Partners Technology Merger Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

