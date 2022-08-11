Alphasimplex Group LLC Buys Shares of 1,987 Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Alphasimplex Group LLC bought a new stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,987 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. RKL Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 16.7% in the first quarter. RKL Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,105 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $486,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares in the last quarter. Apriem Advisors increased its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 3.5% in the first quarter. Apriem Advisors now owns 3,552 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $420,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 129.5% in the first quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,985 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $4,023,000 after purchasing an additional 19,174 shares in the last quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 20.4% in the first quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,599 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,624 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Humankind Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 13.3% in the first quarter. Humankind Investments LLC now owns 2,568 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.46% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.14, for a total value of $5,457,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,923,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $755,630,790. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Fernando Mateus sold 2,457 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.05, for a total transaction of $267,935.85. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,581,552.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.14, for a total transaction of $5,457,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,923,500 shares in the company, valued at $755,630,790. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Abbott Laboratories Stock Performance

ABT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $150.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $143.00 to $132.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. BTIG Research reduced their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $130.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $136.00 to $126.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $142.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Abbott Laboratories presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $132.46.

ABT stock traded up $1.54 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $111.81. The stock had a trading volume of 59,771 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,352,761. The stock has a market capitalization of $195.80 billion, a PE ratio of 23.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $109.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $115.44. Abbott Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $101.24 and a fifty-two week high of $142.60.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $11.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.37 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 18.78% and a return on equity of 29.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.17 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Abbott Laboratories Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be given a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 14th. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is presently 39.25%.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

