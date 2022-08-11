Alphasimplex Group LLC Has $317,000 Stock Position in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Alphasimplex Group LLC lowered its position in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 26.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,127 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 748 shares during the period. 3M comprises about 1.2% of Alphasimplex Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Alphasimplex Group LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $317,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MMM. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of 3M in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of 3M by 98.9% in the 4th quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC now owns 179 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. US Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of 3M in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. First Quadrant LLC CA bought a new stake in shares of 3M in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of 3M by 125.0% in the 1st quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 288 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.22% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at 3M

In related news, EVP John Patrick Banovetz sold 3,145 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.32, for a total transaction of $472,756.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,117,106.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other 3M news, EVP John Patrick Banovetz sold 3,145 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.32, for a total transaction of $472,756.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,117,106.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Zoe L. Dickson sold 2,265 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.40, for a total value of $327,066.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $128,949.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 44,610 shares of company stock valued at $6,429,420. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

3M Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of 3M stock traded up $1.67 on Thursday, hitting $151.05. The company had a trading volume of 25,709 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,501,688. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.97. 3M has a 1 year low of $125.60 and a 1 year high of $202.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $136.11 and a 200-day moving average of $145.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.47.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $8.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.70 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 39.11% and a net margin of 11.83%. 3M’s revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.59 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that 3M will post 10.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup upped their price target on 3M from $136.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on 3M from $157.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on 3M from $137.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on 3M from $146.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on 3M from $161.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $152.00.

About 3M



3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

