Alphasimplex Group LLC Reduces Position in Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD)

Alphasimplex Group LLC decreased its position in Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD – Get Rating) by 21.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,414 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 3,325 shares during the period. Alphasimplex Group LLC’s holdings in Heartland Express were worth $175,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Heartland Express by 1,321.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 496,678 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $8,354,000 after acquiring an additional 461,732 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Heartland Express by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 7,901,419 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $132,902,000 after acquiring an additional 191,075 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP acquired a new position in Heartland Express in the first quarter valued at $1,915,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Heartland Express during the first quarter worth about $1,287,000. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new stake in Heartland Express during the fourth quarter worth about $1,063,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Heartland Express stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $16.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,054 shares, compared to its average volume of 247,481. Heartland Express, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.78 and a 1-year high of $17.88. The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.51 and a 200 day moving average of $14.26. The company has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 9.21 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 3.46, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Heartland Express ( NASDAQ:HTLD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The transportation company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.64. The business had revenue of $187.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.27 million. Heartland Express had a net margin of 21.64% and a return on equity of 18.49%. The business’s revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.26 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Heartland Express, Inc. will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 27th were paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 24th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. Heartland Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.57%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Heartland Express from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Heartland Express to $16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th.

Heartland Express, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a short-to-medium haul truckload carrier in the United States and Canada. It primarily provides nationwide asset-based dry van truckload service for shippers from Washington to Florida and New England to California; and temperature-controlled truckload services.

