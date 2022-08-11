Alphasimplex Group LLC Sells 582 Shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Alphasimplex Group LLC lowered its position in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) by 27.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,536 shares of the company’s stock after selling 582 shares during the quarter. Alphasimplex Group LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $290,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Zoetis by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,315,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,838,266,000 after purchasing an additional 1,427,812 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Zoetis by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,994,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,879,289,000 after purchasing an additional 529,974 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Zoetis by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 17,663,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,310,381,000 after purchasing an additional 441,440 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Zoetis by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,710,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,120,301,000 after purchasing an additional 159,268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Zoetis by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,360,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,308,162,000 after purchasing an additional 24,432 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.73% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ZTS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Zoetis in a report on Monday, July 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $205.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Zoetis from $208.00 to $202.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Zoetis from $275.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Zoetis has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $224.14.

Insider Buying and Selling

Zoetis Price Performance

In other news, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 9,689 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $1,744,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,153,740. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Zoetis news, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 9,689 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $1,744,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,743 shares in the company, valued at $7,153,740. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Willie M. Reed sold 1,855 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.31, for a total transaction of $301,085.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,100,786.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 18,356 shares of company stock valued at $3,250,158 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ZTS traded up $0.86 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $174.92. The stock had a trading volume of 18,186 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,632,318. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $171.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $180.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.73. Zoetis Inc. has a one year low of $154.18 and a one year high of $249.27.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by ($0.02). Zoetis had a return on equity of 49.03% and a net margin of 26.14%. The business had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.19 EPS. Zoetis’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zoetis Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.325 per share. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 20th. Zoetis’s payout ratio is currently 29.48%.

Zoetis Company Profile

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

Further Reading

