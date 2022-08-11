Alphawave IP Group (LON:AWE) Trading Up 1.9%

Alphawave IP Group plc (LON:AWE – Get Rating) was up 1.9% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 145 ($1.75) and last traded at GBX 136 ($1.64). Approximately 483,270 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 53% from the average daily volume of 1,027,540 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 133.40 ($1.61).

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on AWE shares. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 500 ($6.04) price objective on shares of Alphawave IP Group in a report on Friday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Alphawave IP Group from GBX 311 ($3.76) to GBX 260 ($3.14) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th.

Alphawave IP Group Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 141.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 156.61. The company has a current ratio of 15.94, a quick ratio of 15.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market cap of £968.21 million and a PE ratio of 14,080.00.

Insider Activity

Alphawave IP Group Company Profile

In other news, insider Sehat Sutardja purchased 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 143 ($1.73) per share, for a total transaction of £715,000 ($863,943.93). In the last three months, insiders have acquired 3,441,957 shares of company stock worth $488,434,025.

(Get Rating)

Alphawave IP Group plc designs, develops, and sells connectivity solutions. The company offers connectivity, integrated products, and chiplet IP products. It serves the data center, artificial intelligence, 5G wireless infrastructure, data networking, autonomous vehicles, and solid-state storage end markets in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and the United Kingdom.

