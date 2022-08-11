Alta Equipment Group Inc. (NYSE:ALTG) Declares $0.06 Quarterly Dividend

Alta Equipment Group Inc. (NYSE:ALTG – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 12th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a dividend of 0.057 per share on Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th.

Alta Equipment Group has a dividend payout ratio of 67.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Alta Equipment Group to earn $0.45 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.23 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 51.1%.

Get Alta Equipment Group alerts:

Alta Equipment Group Trading Up 16.5 %

NYSE ALTG opened at $13.21 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. Alta Equipment Group has a twelve month low of $8.65 and a twelve month high of $17.38. The company has a market cap of $428.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 330.33 and a beta of 1.80. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.27 and its 200 day moving average is $11.49.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Alta Equipment Group ( NYSE:ALTG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $331.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $325.70 million. Alta Equipment Group had a return on equity of 7.06% and a net margin of 0.32%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Alta Equipment Group will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ALTG shares. Raymond James raised their target price on Alta Equipment Group from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. B. Riley lowered their target price on Alta Equipment Group from $22.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th.

Insider Transactions at Alta Equipment Group

In other Alta Equipment Group news, major shareholder B. Riley Financial, Inc. acquired 10,944 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.00 per share, with a total value of $120,384.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,867,657 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,544,227. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Andrew P. Studdert bought 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.46 per share, with a total value of $26,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $400,440.18. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder B. Riley Financial, Inc. bought 10,944 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.00 per share, with a total value of $120,384.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,867,657 shares in the company, valued at $64,544,227. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 158,200 shares of company stock valued at $1,537,158. Corporate insiders own 19.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Alta Equipment Group

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp increased its position in Alta Equipment Group by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 340,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,209,000 after buying an additional 14,091 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Alta Equipment Group by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 180,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,235,000 after purchasing an additional 60,253 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Alta Equipment Group by 149.4% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 162,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,008,000 after purchasing an additional 97,316 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alta Equipment Group by 54.7% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 101,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,321,000 after buying an additional 35,905 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alta Equipment Group by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 86,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,070,000 after buying an additional 14,000 shares during the last quarter. 66.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Alta Equipment Group

(Get Rating)

Alta Equipment Group Inc owns and operates integrated equipment dealership platforms in the United States. It operates in two segments, Material Handling and Construction Equipment. The company operates a branch network that sells, rents, and provides parts and service support for various categories of specialized equipment, including lift trucks and aerial work platforms, earthmoving equipment, cranes, paving and asphalt equipment, and other material handling and construction equipment.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Alta Equipment Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alta Equipment Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.