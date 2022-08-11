Alta Equipment Group (NYSE:ALTG) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.13 EPS

Alta Equipment Group (NYSE:ALTG – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.13, Fidelity Earnings reports. Alta Equipment Group had a return on equity of 7.06% and a net margin of 0.32%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.11) EPS.

Shares of ALTG stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $13.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 97,559 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,304. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.48. The company has a market capitalization of $428.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 329.83 and a beta of 1.80. Alta Equipment Group has a fifty-two week low of $8.65 and a fifty-two week high of $17.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be issued a $0.057 dividend. This represents a $0.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th.

In other Alta Equipment Group news, Director Daniel Shribman bought 15,000 shares of Alta Equipment Group stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.32 per share, with a total value of $154,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 371,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,836,573.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, major shareholder B. Riley Financial, Inc. purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.91 per share, for a total transaction of $445,500.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 5,967,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,171,004.15. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Daniel Shribman purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.32 per share, with a total value of $154,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 371,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,836,573.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 158,200 shares of company stock valued at $1,537,158. 19.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alta Equipment Group by 149.4% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 162,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,008,000 after acquiring an additional 97,316 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Alta Equipment Group by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 340,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,209,000 after acquiring an additional 14,091 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its position in Alta Equipment Group by 102.9% during the 1st quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 23,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 11,899 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in Alta Equipment Group during the 1st quarter worth $364,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Alta Equipment Group by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 86,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,070,000 after purchasing an additional 14,000 shares during the last quarter. 66.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ALTG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. B. Riley reduced their price target on Alta Equipment Group from $22.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Raymond James increased their price target on Alta Equipment Group from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Alta Equipment Group Inc owns and operates integrated equipment dealership platforms in the United States. It operates in two segments, Material Handling and Construction Equipment. The company operates a branch network that sells, rents, and provides parts and service support for various categories of specialized equipment, including lift trucks and aerial work platforms, earthmoving equipment, cranes, paving and asphalt equipment, and other material handling and construction equipment.

