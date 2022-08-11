Altisource Asset Management Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:AAMC) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Altisource Asset Management Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:AAMC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,400 shares, a growth of 104.9% from the July 15th total of 4,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days. Approximately 1.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Altisource Asset Management in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.
Altisource Asset Management Stock Performance
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:AAMC traded down $0.77 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $23.60. The company had a trading volume of 32,517 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,302. Altisource Asset Management has a 1-year low of $8.65 and a 1-year high of $27.44. The company has a market capitalization of $48.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.09 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.05.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Altisource Asset Management
About Altisource Asset Management
Altisource Asset Management Corporation is an alternative lending company that provides liquidity and capital to under-served market and portfolio management and corporate governance services to institutional investors in the United States. The company offers its services under an asset management agreement to Altisource Residential Corporation, which acquires and manages single-family rental properties for working class families.
