Altisource Asset Management Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:AAMC) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Altisource Asset Management Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:AAMC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,400 shares, a growth of 104.9% from the July 15th total of 4,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days. Approximately 1.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Altisource Asset Management in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Get Altisource Asset Management alerts:

Altisource Asset Management Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:AAMC traded down $0.77 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $23.60. The company had a trading volume of 32,517 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,302. Altisource Asset Management has a 1-year low of $8.65 and a 1-year high of $27.44. The company has a market capitalization of $48.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.09 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.05.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Altisource Asset Management

About Altisource Asset Management

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Altisource Asset Management in the 1st quarter worth about $430,000. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Altisource Asset Management during the 1st quarter worth about $182,000. Finally, Biltmore Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Altisource Asset Management during the 1st quarter worth about $507,000. 15.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Altisource Asset Management Corporation is an alternative lending company that provides liquidity and capital to under-served market and portfolio management and corporate governance services to institutional investors in the United States. The company offers its services under an asset management agreement to Altisource Residential Corporation, which acquires and manages single-family rental properties for working class families.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Altisource Asset Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altisource Asset Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.