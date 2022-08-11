Altisource Portfolio Solutions (NASDAQ:ASPS) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $11.26

Shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. (NASDAQ:ASPS – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $11.26 and traded as high as $11.86. Altisource Portfolio Solutions shares last traded at $11.19, with a volume of 64,973 shares trading hands.

Altisource Portfolio Solutions Trading Up 1.5 %

The company has a market cap of $182.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.31 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.26.

Altisource Portfolio Solutions (NASDAQ:ASPS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The business services provider reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $37.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.13 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.17) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. will post -2.53 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Altisource Portfolio Solutions

About Altisource Portfolio Solutions

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ASPS. Teramo Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $112,000. TCW Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 234,913 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,779,000 after buying an additional 40,778 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $177,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 307,359 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,636,000 after purchasing an additional 12,518 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.82% of the company’s stock.

Altisource Portfolio Solutions SA operates as an integrated service provider and marketplace for the real estate and mortgage industries in the United States, India, Luxembourg, Uruguay, and internationally. It provides property preservation and inspection services, payment management technologies, and a vendor management oversight software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform.

