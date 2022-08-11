Altisource Portfolio Solutions (NASDAQ:ASPS) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $11.26

Shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. (NASDAQ:ASPS – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $11.26 and traded as high as $11.86. Altisource Portfolio Solutions shares last traded at $11.19, with a volume of 64,973 shares trading hands.
The company has a market cap of $182.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.31 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.26.
Altisource Portfolio Solutions (NASDAQ:ASPS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The business services provider reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $37.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.13 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.17) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. will post -2.53 EPS for the current year.
Altisource Portfolio Solutions SA operates as an integrated service provider and marketplace for the real estate and mortgage industries in the United States, India, Luxembourg, Uruguay, and internationally. It provides property preservation and inspection services, payment management technologies, and a vendor management oversight software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform.
