Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Position Increased by BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc.

BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. lifted its stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 37.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,997 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,897 shares during the quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $366,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 14.9% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 195,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,220,000 after buying an additional 25,413 shares during the last quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. bought a new stake in Altria Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in Altria Group by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 58,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,044,000 after acquiring an additional 6,642 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its stake in Altria Group by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 211,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,025,000 after acquiring an additional 15,440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Altria Group by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 546,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,537,000 after purchasing an additional 8,838 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.05% of the company’s stock.

Altria Group Price Performance

Shares of MO opened at $44.74 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $80.57 billion, a PE ratio of 46.12, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $44.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.88. Altria Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.00 and a 1 year high of $57.05.

Altria Group Announces Dividend

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.01. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 488.86% and a net margin of 6.88%. The company had revenue of $5.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. Altria Group’s payout ratio is 371.13%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MO. Cowen dropped their price target on Altria Group from $56.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Barclays lowered Altria Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $53.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Altria Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $47.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Bank of America dropped their target price on Altria Group from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price objective on Altria Group from $56.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.00.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

