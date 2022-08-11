Ambev (NYSE:ABEV) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Ambev (NYSE:ABEV – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Ambev from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Ambev from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ambev presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $3.50.

Ambev Trading Up 4.6 %

Ambev stock opened at $2.95 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.42 billion, a PE ratio of 19.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.14. Ambev has a 12-month low of $2.42 and a 12-month high of $3.33.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ambev

About Ambev

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABEV. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ambev in the 4th quarter worth approximately $683,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ambev by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,660,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,450,000 after purchasing an additional 19,000 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ambev by 286.4% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,833,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,334,000 after purchasing an additional 4,323,974 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Ambev by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 98,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 7,366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ambev by 70.6% during the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 21,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 8,915 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.48% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Ambev SA, through its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells beer, draft beer, carbonated soft drinks, other non-alcoholic beverages, malt, and food products in the Americas. The company operates through four segments: Brazil; Central America and the Caribbean; Latin America South; and Canada.

