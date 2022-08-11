American Bio Medica (OTCMKTS:ABMC) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.03

American Bio Medica Co. (OTCMKTS:ABMC – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.03 and traded as low as $0.02. American Bio Medica shares last traded at $0.02, with a volume of 10,200 shares trading hands.
American Bio Medica Stock Performance
The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.03.
American Bio Medica (OTCMKTS:ABMC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.35 million during the quarter.
American Bio Medica Company Profile
American Bio Medica Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of lateral flow immunoassay tests primarily for the immediate detection of drugs in urine and oral fluids. Its drugs detection products in urine include Rapid Drug Screen, a rapid drug test, which detects the presence or absence of 2 to 10 drugs; RDS InCup, a drug-testing cup that detects the presence or absence of 1 to 12 drugs; Rapid TOX, a drug test in a cassette platform, which detects the presence or absence of 1 to 10 drugs; and Rapid TOX Cup II, a drug testing cup that detects the presence or absence of 1 to 16 drugs.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on American Bio Medica (ABMC)
- Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?
- Disney (NYSE: DIS) Shares Just Gave Investors A Massive Signal
- Find and Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Lows
- Solar Stocks Shine Brightly After Passage Of Clean Energy Bill
- 3 Stable Growth Stocks for Bumpy Times
Receive News & Ratings for American Bio Medica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Bio Medica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.