American Bio Medica (OTCMKTS:ABMC) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.03

American Bio Medica Co. (OTCMKTS:ABMC – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.03 and traded as low as $0.02. American Bio Medica shares last traded at $0.02, with a volume of 10,200 shares trading hands.

American Bio Medica Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.03.

American Bio Medica (OTCMKTS:ABMC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.35 million during the quarter.

American Bio Medica Company Profile

American Bio Medica Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of lateral flow immunoassay tests primarily for the immediate detection of drugs in urine and oral fluids. Its drugs detection products in urine include Rapid Drug Screen, a rapid drug test, which detects the presence or absence of 2 to 10 drugs; RDS InCup, a drug-testing cup that detects the presence or absence of 1 to 12 drugs; Rapid TOX, a drug test in a cassette platform, which detects the presence or absence of 1 to 10 drugs; and Rapid TOX Cup II, a drug testing cup that detects the presence or absence of 1 to 16 drugs.

