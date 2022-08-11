American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL) PT Raised to $51.00 at Truist Financial

American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by equities research analysts at Truist Financial from $45.00 to $51.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 17.46% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on AEL. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on American Equity Investment Life from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded American Equity Investment Life from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on American Equity Investment Life from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded American Equity Investment Life from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded American Equity Investment Life from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.70.

AEL traded up $1.31 during trading on Thursday, hitting $43.42. 3,148 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 457,340. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.06. American Equity Investment Life has a 1-year low of $27.12 and a 1-year high of $44.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $37.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

American Equity Investment Life ( NYSE:AEL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.27. American Equity Investment Life had a return on equity of 8.22% and a net margin of 61.05%. The firm had revenue of $121.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $628.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 88.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that American Equity Investment Life will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in American Equity Investment Life by 0.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,317,782 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $531,512,000 after buying an additional 49,702 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in American Equity Investment Life by 2.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,903,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $275,512,000 after buying an additional 193,277 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in American Equity Investment Life by 4.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,189,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $127,313,000 after buying an additional 142,611 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in American Equity Investment Life by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,358,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $91,777,000 after buying an additional 32,542 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in American Equity Investment Life by 12.0% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,836,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,278,000 after buying an additional 196,589 shares during the period. 95.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Equity Investment Life Holding Company, through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance products in the United States. The company issues fixed index and rate annuities, as well as single premium immediate annuities. It markets its products through independent agents, including independent marketing organizations, broker/dealers, banks, and registered investment advisors.

