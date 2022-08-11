American Homes 4 Rent to Post Q4 2022 Earnings of $0.41 Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts (NYSE:AMH)

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at B. Riley cut their Q4 2022 EPS estimates for American Homes 4 Rent in a report released on Monday, August 8th. B. Riley analyst C. Kucera now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will earn $0.41 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.43. The consensus estimate for American Homes 4 Rent’s current full-year earnings is $1.56 per share.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on AMH. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $44.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Capital One Financial assumed coverage on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a report on Friday, July 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of American Homes 4 Rent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target (down previously from $48.00) on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.50.

Shares of AMH opened at $37.86 on Thursday. American Homes 4 Rent has a 1-year low of $32.60 and a 1-year high of $44.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.42, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.58. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $35.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $361.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $362.35 million. American Homes 4 Rent had a return on equity of 3.46% and a net margin of 15.67%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.33 earnings per share.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. American Homes 4 Rent’s dividend payout ratio is presently 126.32%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 86.2% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 728 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 114,931 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,601,000 after buying an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Family Management Corp grew its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Family Management Corp now owns 54,815 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,194,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the period. Hotaling Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 6,349 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares during the period. Finally, Makena Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Makena Capital Management LLC now owns 177,345 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,734,000 after buying an additional 457 shares during the period. 88.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH) is a leader in the single-family home rental industry and "American Homes 4 Rent" is fast becoming a nationally recognized brand for rental homes, known for high-quality, good value and tenant satisfaction. We are an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing, and operating attractive, single-family homes as rental properties.

