American Hotel Income Properties REIT (TSE:HOT.UN) PT Raised to C$4.00 at National Bankshares

American Hotel Income Properties REIT (TSE:HOT.UN – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by research analysts at National Bankshares from C$3.75 to C$4.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 11.11% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of American Hotel Income Properties REIT from C$5.00 to C$4.75 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of American Hotel Income Properties REIT from C$4.75 to C$4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of American Hotel Income Properties REIT from C$4.25 to C$4.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Finally, CIBC dropped their price target on shares of American Hotel Income Properties REIT from C$4.00 to C$3.80 in a report on Monday, June 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, American Hotel Income Properties REIT presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$4.19.

American Hotel Income Properties REIT Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of American Hotel Income Properties REIT stock traded up C$0.02 during trading on Thursday, hitting C$3.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,281 shares, compared to its average volume of 113,638. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 200.78, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.75. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$3.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$3.84. The company has a market capitalization of C$283.48 million and a PE ratio of -34.42. American Hotel Income Properties REIT has a 52 week low of C$3.12 and a 52 week high of C$4.84.

American Hotel Income Properties REIT Company Profile

American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP (TSX: HOT.UN, TSX: HOT.U, TSX: HOT.DB.U), or AHIP, is a limited partnership formed to invest in hotel real estate properties located substantially in the United States. AHIP currently has 112 hotels, and is engaged in growing its portfolio of premium branded, select-service hotels in larger secondary markets that have diverse and stable demand.

