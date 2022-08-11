American Manganese (OTCMKTS:AMYZF) Stock Price Down 2%

Shares of American Manganese Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMYZF – Get Rating) traded down 2% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as 0.39 and last traded at 0.42. 170,100 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 11% from the average session volume of 192,054 shares. The stock had previously closed at 0.43.

American Manganese Trading Down 2.8 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of 0.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of 0.50.

About American Manganese



American Manganese Inc, a metals company, focuses on developing and commercializing a hydrometallurgical process for recycling lithium-ion batteries. The process provides the extraction of cathode metals, such as lithium, cobalt, nickel, manganese, and aluminum. The company is also engaged in the acquisition, exploration, and development of interests in mineral resource projects.

