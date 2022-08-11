American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI) Price Target Cut to $15.00 by Analysts at Barrington Research

American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Barrington Research from $20.00 to $15.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Barrington Research’s target price suggests a potential upside of 20.29% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on APEI. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on American Public Education from $26.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. StockNews.com upgraded American Public Education from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd.

American Public Education Stock Down 20.4 %

APEI stock opened at $12.47 on Thursday. American Public Education has a fifty-two week low of $12.21 and a fifty-two week high of $28.40. The business’s 50-day moving average is $15.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 2.40. The company has a market cap of $235.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.47.

American Public Education ( NASDAQ:APEI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $1.78. American Public Education had a positive return on equity of 2.50% and a negative net margin of 17.17%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.03 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that American Public Education will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APEI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of American Public Education by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 38,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $614,000 after purchasing an additional 951 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Public Education by 96.3% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 10,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 4,912 shares during the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Public Education by 36.9% during the 2nd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 136,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,211,000 after acquiring an additional 36,900 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of American Public Education by 76.4% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 81,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,320,000 after acquiring an additional 35,374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV bought a new stake in shares of American Public Education during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.55% of the company’s stock.

American Public Education Company Profile

American Public Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online and campus-based postsecondary education. The company operates through three segments: American Public University System, Rasmussen University, and Hondros College of Nursing. It offers 130 degree programs and 111 certificate programs in various fields of study, including business administration, health science, technology, criminal justice, education, and liberal arts, as well as national security, military studies, intelligence, and homeland security.

