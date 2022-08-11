American States Water (NYSE:AWR) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.40

American States Water (NYSE:AWR – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 28th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.3975 per share by the utilities provider on Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $1.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. This is a boost from American States Water’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37.

American States Water has raised its dividend by an average of 9.7% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 69 consecutive years. American States Water has a dividend payout ratio of 57.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect American States Water to earn $2.75 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.59 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 57.8%.

Shares of NYSE AWR opened at $88.52 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. American States Water has a 1-year low of $71.22 and a 1-year high of $103.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.70 and a beta of 0.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $81.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.54.

American States Water ( NYSE:AWR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.13). American States Water had a return on equity of 12.95% and a net margin of 17.05%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that American States Water will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Bryan K. Switzer sold 2,645 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.93, for a total transaction of $211,414.85. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $529,935.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.92% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AWR. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of American States Water by 28.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,051 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of American States Water by 100.6% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,332 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 668 shares in the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new position in shares of American States Water during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of American States Water during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $250,000. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of American States Water during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $288,000. 72.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on AWR. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of American States Water from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Barclays cut their price target on shares of American States Water from $88.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th.

American States Water Company, through its subsidiaries, provides water and electric services to residential, commercial, industrial, and other customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Water, Electric, and Contracted Services. The company purchases, produces, distributes, and sells water, as well as distributes electricity.

