American Vanguard (NYSE:AVD) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

American Vanguard (NYSE:AVD – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The basic materials company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.01, Yahoo Finance reports. American Vanguard had a return on equity of 7.20% and a net margin of 4.50%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.17 EPS.

American Vanguard Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AVD traded up $0.61 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $20.39. 1,891 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 278,798. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.03. American Vanguard has a twelve month low of $13.82 and a twelve month high of $25.99. The company has a market cap of $629.44 million, a PE ratio of 21.98 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.26.

American Vanguard Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 24th were issued a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 23rd. American Vanguard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.11%.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On American Vanguard

In other news, CFO David` T. Johnson sold 6,721 shares of American Vanguard stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.86, for a total value of $167,084.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 66,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,664,874.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other American Vanguard news, insider Timothy Donnelly sold 12,663 shares of American Vanguard stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.96, for a total transaction of $316,068.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 70,302 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,754,737.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO David` T. Johnson sold 6,721 shares of American Vanguard stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.86, for a total value of $167,084.06. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 66,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,664,874.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 5.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of American Vanguard by 95.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 47,898 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $973,000 after buying an additional 23,454 shares during the last quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC lifted its stake in American Vanguard by 5.6% in the first quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC now owns 253,440 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,774,000 after purchasing an additional 13,402 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in American Vanguard during the 1st quarter valued at $80,000. Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in American Vanguard by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 29,377 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $597,000 after acquiring an additional 628 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in American Vanguard by 43.8% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 14,487 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 4,412 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.19% of the company’s stock.

American Vanguard Company Profile

American Vanguard Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets specialty chemicals for agricultural, commercial, and consumer uses in the United States and internationally. It manufactures and formulates chemicals, including insecticides, fungicides, herbicides, molluscicides, soil health, plant nutrition, growth regulators, and soil fumigants in liquid, powder, and granular forms for crops, turf and ornamental plants, and human and animal health protection.

