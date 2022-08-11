AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) Director Steven W. Kohlhagen Sells 3,000 Shares

AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 3,000 shares of AMETEK stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.81, for a total value of $380,430.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 45,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,828,694.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

AMETEK Price Performance

AME traded up $0.11 on Thursday, reaching $127.17. The stock had a trading volume of 26,304 shares, compared to its average volume of 976,988. AMETEK, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $106.17 and a fifty-two week high of $148.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $115.55 and a 200-day moving average of $124.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market capitalization of $29.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.26.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.09. AMETEK had a return on equity of 18.20% and a net margin of 18.49%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.15 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that AMETEK, Inc. will post 5.52 EPS for the current year.

AMETEK Dividend Announcement

AMETEK announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Friday, May 6th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the technology company to buy up to 3.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 14th will be given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 13th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.72%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AMETEK

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AME. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of AMETEK in the 4th quarter valued at about $84,000. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AMETEK in the 4th quarter valued at about $226,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of AMETEK by 47.7% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,851 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $713,000 after buying an additional 1,566 shares during the last quarter. JB Capital LLC grew its position in shares of AMETEK by 32.9% in the 4th quarter. JB Capital LLC now owns 2,957 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $435,000 after buying an additional 732 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of AMETEK by 37.8% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 6,527 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $960,000 after purchasing an additional 1,789 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.72% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of AMETEK in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on AMETEK from $155.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Mizuho boosted their price target on AMETEK from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Loop Capital lowered their price target on AMETEK from $170.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Bank of America cut AMETEK from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $170.00 to $122.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.56.

About AMETEK

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

