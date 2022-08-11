AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) to Post FY2022 Earnings of $11.53 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at William Blair reduced their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a research report issued on Monday, August 8th. William Blair analyst T. Mulrooney now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $11.53 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $11.55. The consensus estimate for AMN Healthcare Services’ current full-year earnings is $11.16 per share.

Get AMN Healthcare Services alerts:

AMN has been the subject of a number of other reports. StockNews.com cut shares of AMN Healthcare Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of AMN Healthcare Services to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, AMN Healthcare Services currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.40.

AMN Healthcare Services Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:AMN opened at $116.52 on Thursday. AMN Healthcare Services has a 52 week low of $82.75 and a 52 week high of $129.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.87, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.26. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $109.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $103.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $3.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by $0.31. AMN Healthcare Services had a net margin of 8.81% and a return on equity of 49.78%. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.64 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 66.4% on a year-over-year basis.

AMN Healthcare Services announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, June 15th that authorizes the company to buyback $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 5.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity at AMN Healthcare Services

In other news, insider Mark Christopher Hagan sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.53, for a total value of $136,542.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,345 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,301,537.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AMN Healthcare Services

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $614,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in AMN Healthcare Services by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in AMN Healthcare Services by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 23,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,525,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC grew its position in AMN Healthcare Services by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 2,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its position in AMN Healthcare Services by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 18,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,978,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.70% of the company’s stock.

AMN Healthcare Services Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to hospitals and healthcare facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions. The Nurse and Allied Solutions segment offers travel nurse staffing, rapid response nurse staffing and labor disruption, allied staffing, local staffing, and revenue cycle solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AMN Healthcare Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMN Healthcare Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.