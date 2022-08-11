Amon (AMN) Price Hits $0.0002 on Major Exchanges

Amon (AMN) traded down 2.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 11th. One Amon coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Amon has traded up 11.6% against the dollar. Amon has a market capitalization of $123,446.94 and $178.00 worth of Amon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23,955.26 or 0.99990000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004174 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004172 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00003838 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004184 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002135 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.96 or 0.00037417 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $30.49 or 0.00127275 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.19 or 0.00067592 BTC.

Amon Profile

Amon (AMN) is a coin. It launched on April 13th, 2018. Amon’s total supply is 1,209,963,685 coins and its circulating supply is 714,344,960 coins. Amon’s official Twitter account is @amonwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here. Amon’s official website is amon.tech. Amon’s official message board is medium.com/@amontech.

Amon Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Amon offers a multi-cryptocurrency debit-card where you can store your funds, real-time conversion, and instant payment anywhere. AMN is an Ethereum-based token that gives users different benefits such as discounted fees, better customer service andthe possibility to receive passive interest from MasterNodes. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Amon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Amon should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Amon using one of the exchanges listed above.

