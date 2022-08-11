Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH) Stock Price Down 16.3%

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH – Get Rating) was down 16.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $31.44 and last traded at $31.59. Approximately 14,145 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 277,253 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.75.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on AMPH shares. Capital One Financial started coverage on shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, July 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com lowered shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.50.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.01 and a beta of 0.67. The company’s 50-day moving average is $35.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.66. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:AMPH Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.09. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 19.06% and a return on equity of 18.51%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

In other Amphastar Pharmaceuticals news, CFO William J. Peters sold 5,512 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.05, for a total transaction of $176,659.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 100,480 shares in the company, valued at $3,220,384. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Amphastar Pharmaceuticals news, CFO William J. Peters sold 5,512 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.05, for a total transaction of $176,659.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 100,480 shares in the company, valued at $3,220,384. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Yakob Liawatidewi sold 10,837 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.64, for a total transaction of $397,067.68. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 61,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,257,280.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 161,696 shares of company stock worth $5,690,235 over the last quarter. 27.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Amphastar Pharmaceuticals

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AMPH. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 314.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,753 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 49.5% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $74,000. 59.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Amphastar Pharmaceuticals

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a bio-pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells generic and proprietary injectable, inhalation, and intranasal products in the United States, China, and France. The company operates through two segments, Finished Pharmaceutical Products and API.

