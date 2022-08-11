Ampleforth Market Cap Tops $68.32 Million (AMPL)

Ampleforth (AMPL) traded 8% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on August 11th. Ampleforth has a total market capitalization of $68.32 million and $1.87 million worth of Ampleforth was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ampleforth coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.53 or 0.00006252 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Ampleforth has traded 25.5% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ampleforth Profile

AMPL is a coin. It launched on February 13th, 2018. Ampleforth’s total supply is 44,714,053 coins and its circulating supply is 44,582,059 coins. The official website for Ampleforth is www.ampleforth.org. Ampleforth’s official Twitter account is @ampleforthorg and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ampleforth is /r/ampleforthcrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Ampleforth is www.ampleforth.org/#.

Buying and Selling Ampleforth

According to CryptoCompare, “Ampleforth is a digital-asset-protocol for smart commodity-money. The Ampleforth protocol receives exchange-rate information from trusted oracles and propagates that to holders of its units (Amples) by proportionally increasing or decreasing the number of tokens each individual holds. For traders, these changes in exchange-rate and quantity translate into changes in Ample’s market capitalization. Traders with short time horizons, especially those using automated or algorithmic approaches, will thus have to devise new strategies to trade Amples. Ultimately, unique trader behavior in response to the protocol’s incentives is expected to produce a step-function-like movement pattern with lower correlation to Bitcoin than existing digital assets. This makes Amples uniquely suited for the following near, medium, and long term uses. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ampleforth directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ampleforth should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ampleforth using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

