Amyris (NASDAQ:AMRS) Lowered to “Neutral” at Roth Capital

Amyris (NASDAQ:AMRS – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at Roth Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on AMRS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Amyris in a report on Friday, June 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Amyris in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $2.50 price target on the stock.

Amyris Price Performance

Shares of AMRS stock opened at $3.25 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Amyris has a 12 month low of $1.47 and a 12 month high of $16.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.27.

Insider Buying and Selling

Amyris ( NASDAQ:AMRS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $65.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.53 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.16) earnings per share. Amyris’s revenue was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Amyris will post -1.07 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO John Melo sold 55,576 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.12, for a total value of $117,821.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 492,701 shares in the company, valued at $1,044,526.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Amyris news, insider Nicole Kelsey sold 94,033 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.80, for a total transaction of $169,259.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 63,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $113,999.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO John Melo sold 55,576 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.12, for a total value of $117,821.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 492,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,044,526.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 199,225 shares of company stock valued at $403,182. 33.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd acquired a new position in Amyris during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Hudock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Amyris in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Amyris in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Amyris during the first quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. bought a new stake in Amyris in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.43% of the company’s stock.

About Amyris

Amyris, Inc, a synthetic biotechnology company, operates in the clean health and beauty, and flavors and fragrance markets in Europe, North America, Asia, and South America. The company manufactures and sells clean beauty, personal care, and health and wellness consumer products, as well as ingredients to the flavor and fragrance, nutrition, food and beverage, and clean beauty and personal care end markets.

